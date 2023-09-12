GSLP Sends Condolences To The Moroccan Comunity

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

Below follows a statement from the GSLP Party Chairman Pepe Baldachino:

On behalf of the Executive and members of the GSLP, I would like to offer our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the people of Morocco, and the Moroccan Community in Gibraltar.

Our thoughts go especially to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in the earthquake. We know that Gibraltar as a whole is saddened at the news and I am sure that as a community we will support the efforts of those institutions which will be assisting in the afflicted region in Morocco.





