New Luxury Cruise Line “Explora Journeys” Will Call At Gibraltar In 2024 And 2025

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line, will call at Gibraltar in 2024 and 2025.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This has been confirmed to the Minster for Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, and Mr Kevin Bossino, GTB CEO, at Seatrade Hamburg.

The Minister approached the newly launched cruise line last year at a Medcruise conference in Palomos, Spain and has finally received more information that their new ship, Explora 1, will make 2 calls in 2024 and 1 call in 2025.

The Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, commented: “A new cruise line calling at Gibraltar is excellent news, with every single call being important to me. This is whatI work for, new ships, more ships and new companies. Explora journeys is a luxury cruise line so I’m delighted that they have decided to include us in their itinerary. It is even more pleasing because the competition out there is fierce but we are doing things the right way. This is proof of our efforts and I will keep on working indefatigably to put Gibraltar at the top of the list of all itinerary planners.”





