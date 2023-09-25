Gibraltar Honours The Coronation Of King Charles III With A New Stamp Collection

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau, have announced the release of a new set of stamps commemorating the historic Coronation of King Charles III.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Designed by local graphic artist Mr. Stephen Perera, this collection captures the essence and grandeur of this momentous event through a series of exquisite photographs, presented in chronological order.

The set of six stamps and a miniature sheet takes you on a visual journey through the coronation ceremony, showcasing the grace, tradition, and splendour that characterised this historic occasion.

The stamps were officially unveiled today atthe Royal Gibraltar Post Office by MrVijay Daryanani, the Caretaker Minister for Postal Services. Speaking about the stamps, Minister Daryanani said “I was proud to unveilthese new stamps today. These stamps represent our deep connection with the Royal Family and the Monarch, King Charles, King of Gibraltar. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this a reality for their hard work”.

Members of the public can now purchase the stamp collection from the Philatelic Shop, located at 104 Main Street, or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com





