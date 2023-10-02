VACANCY: Headteacher Prior Park School, Gibraltar

From September 2024

Set in a stunning location, high up on the Rock and overlooking the Bay of Gibraltar, Prior Park School is a vibrant, caring community with an ambition as boundless as its view. Prior Park School is Gibraltar’s first and only independent, coeducational, Catholic/Christian day school, educating 260 young people aged 11-18.

The school is a member of the Prior Park Schools family with other schools being The Paragon School and Prior Park College, both in Bath. Prior Park School, Gibraltar offers an excellent education with exciting opportunities beyond the curriculum and the highest standards of pastoral care.

Following a hugely successful 7 years in post by the founding Headteacher, Peter Watts, the Board of Trustees seeks an outstanding educational leader to guide Prior Park School, Gibraltar through the next phase in its development. Building on a strong platform educationally and financially, the next Headteacher will develop and deliver a vision that ensures the school looks to the future with dynamism and ambition.

The successful candidate will be an inspiring leader with a strong commitment to Prior Park’s Catholic values and have the vision, strategic capabilities, and drive to advance Prior Park School, Gibraltar as a leading 21st century independent school. A compelling communicator, the next Headteacher will be a visible leader who will work effectively with staff, students, trustees, and all in the extended Prior Park community in the pursuit of excellence.

Closing date for applications midday on Monday 9th October 2023 Longlist interviews to be held online on 18th October 2023

Shortlist Round 1 interviews to be held in Gibraltar week commencing 13th November 2023 Final interviews to be held at Prior Park College, Bath week commencing 27th November 2023

For a full description of the role and how to apply please visit our website or contact the HR department:

Telephone: 00 44 1225 835353

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: www.priorparkcollege.com/pps-vacancies

Prior Park Educational Trust (PPET) is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service. PPET is an Equal Opportunities Employer and a registered Educational Charity no. 281242 as well as a data controller and registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office as required under current data protection legislation. This post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 and the school is therefore permitted to ask job applicants to declare all convictions and cautions (including those which are “spent” unless they are “protected” under the DBS filtering rules) in order to assess their suitability to work with children.