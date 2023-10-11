Mayor Welcomes Global Dance Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez, accompanied by the Caretaker Minister for Culture, John Cortes, had the pleasure of welcoming at the Mayor’s Parlour the winners of the recent Global Dance Open Finals held in Avila, Spain.

The leaders of Danza Academy, Mediterranean Dance School, Showdance Company and Stylos Dance Studio were present, the purpose of the occasion to hand over the winners’ Cup to Her Worship as it will be displayed at City Hall during the course of the year.

A statement ended: “All visitors to City Hall will be able to see the Cup and be reminded of the fantastic success of the Gibraltar Team that won the Finals in the face of strong competition from other nations, showing that as always, Gibraltar punches above its weight internationally.”