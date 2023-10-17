Protecting Vulnerable Witnesses

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2023 .

Royal Gibraltar Police Officers and Care Agency Social Workers are polishing their interview skills during a five-day course at Bleak House this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The Achieving Best Evidence (ABE) course will help officers and Care Agency staff when they interview vulnerable and intimidated victims of crime, such as children in child abuse cases, where their evidence is needed for a criminal prosecution.

The course is being taught by UK based Safeguarding Consultant Sara Rayers, who worked as a police officer in Devon and Cornwall Police for 30 years.

Eight RGP officers and two Social Workers are on the course.





