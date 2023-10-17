  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Protecting Vulnerable Witnesses

Royal Gibraltar Police Officers and Care Agency Social Workers are polishing their  interview skills during a five-day course at Bleak House this week. 

The Achieving Best Evidence (ABE) course will help officers and Care Agency staff  when they interview vulnerable and intimidated victims of crime, such as children in  child abuse cases, where their evidence is needed for a criminal prosecution. 

The course is being taught by UK based Safeguarding Consultant Sara Rayers, who  worked as a police officer in Devon and Cornwall Police for 30 years. 

Eight RGP officers and two Social Workers are on the course.



