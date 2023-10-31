  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Minister Orfila Visits The University Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Minister with responsibility for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, visited the University last week where she met with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda and  staff. 

Minister Orfila, said: “It was a privilege to meet with Catherine and her magnificent team at the  University last week. As someone who has spent the entire of my professional life in education, I am  extremely excited to work closely with the University in a way that will continue to see it grow and  further expand in future.”



