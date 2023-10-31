Minister Orfila Visits The University Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 31 October 2023 .

The Minister with responsibility for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, visited the University last week where she met with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda and staff.

Minister Orfila, said: “It was a privilege to meet with Catherine and her magnificent team at the University last week. As someone who has spent the entire of my professional life in education, I am extremely excited to work closely with the University in a way that will continue to see it grow and further expand in future.”





