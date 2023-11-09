Autumn Bookmark Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2023 .

The annual Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, attracted a total of 281 entries. The theme for the Competition was “Breaking Down Barriers".

The awards were presented yesterday afternoon by GCS’ Chief Executive Officer, Mr Seamus Byrne, on behalf of Minister Christian Santos at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

The results are as follows:

Dyslexia Gibraltar said:

“Dyslexia Gibraltar is thrilled to express our heartfelt gratitude to all participants of the Dyslexia Bookmark Competition and extend our warmest congratulations to the winners. Your unwavering support for individuals with dyslexia and your dedication to raising awareness has made this event a tremendous success.

“The Dyslexia Bookmark Competition aimed to celebrate the creativity, talent, and resilience of those affected by dyslexia while raising awareness about this learning difference. We were overwhelmed by the incredible response, and your participation showcased the power of creativity in advocating for a more inclusive world.

“These winners have not only displayed exceptional artistic talent but have also played an essential role in highlighting the challenges faced by those with dyslexia and the need for support and understanding.

“We would like to thank all the participants for their enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication in creating these bookmarks. Your submissions have been an inspiration, and they will serve as a reminder that together, we can make a difference in the lives of individuals with dyslexia.

“Once again, thank you for your participation and congratulations to the winners. We look forward to your continued support in our future endeavours. For more information about Dyslexia Gibraltar, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.”

The winning entries can be viewed on www.culture.gi.