Public And Personal Safety Training

The police recruits recently took part in a 7-day intensive course taught by RGP instructors PC Culross, PS Cunningham and PC Looseley. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Pressure points, handcuffing and unarmed defence techniques. 

Those are just some of the skills our new police officers are learning this week during  a 7-day intensive course. 

The College of Policing approved training is being taught by RGP instructors PC  Culross, PS Cunningham and PC Looseley. 

Other subjects being taught on the course are: take downs, conflict management  and effective communication. 

The police recruits are currently in week 12 of the Training School and will join the  RGP’s Response Teams in March.



