Public And Personal Safety Training

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2023 .

The police recruits recently took part in a 7-day intensive course taught by RGP instructors PC Culross, PS Cunningham and PC Looseley.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Pressure points, handcuffing and unarmed defence techniques.

Those are just some of the skills our new police officers are learning this week during a 7-day intensive course.

The College of Policing approved training is being taught by RGP instructors PC Culross, PS Cunningham and PC Looseley.

Other subjects being taught on the course are: take downs, conflict management and effective communication.

The police recruits are currently in week 12 of the Training School and will join the RGP’s Response Teams in March.





