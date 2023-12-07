HMS Trent Leaves Gibraltar For The Caribbean On Counter-Narcotic Operations

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2023 .

HMS Trent returned to Gibraltar to conduct important post deployment maintenance and provide the ship’s company with some much-needed rest and recovery after their trip to West Africa.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The crew have made the most of their free time in Gibraltar to explore the Rock, play football and explore the town where they were able to see the Christmas festivities. Meanwhile on-board they have been hard at work getting the ship ready for her next deployment to the Caribbean where they will be conducting counter-narcotic operations.

During HMS Trent's time in West Africa, she travelled as far as Nigeria visiting seven countries in total, providing support for local Navies, hosting local dignitaries in each stop and contributing to maritime security operations. This was conducted as part of HMS Trent’s role as the patrolling ship in Africa and the Mediterranean.

The Royal Marines also conducted training with African nations on boarding and close quarter battle techniques. As well as boarding training, Trent conducted damage control training and navigation training with African Navies allowing for the exchange of ideas and will set the groundwork for Trent to work more closely with these Navies in the future.

Training Officer, Sub-Lieutenant Tom Bartlett said:

“Our tour of the Gulf of Guinea was a great opportunity to train with and build relationships with partner nations. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Gibraltar whilst we prepare for our new adventures.”

As a culmination of Trent’s time in West Africa she participated in exercise Grand Africa Nemo (GANO) a multinational exercise spanning across and including nations within the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa as well as Allies such as the US and France. The focus of GANO was to test and develop African nations’ responses to maritime security threats such as piracy and drug smuggling.

Trent looks forward to returning to West Africa in the future and building further on the relationships and links they made on this deployment.