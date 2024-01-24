Government Remains Committed To A Treaty Says Garcia In Brussels

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2024 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has said that the Government remains fully committed to a treaty which governs Gibraltar’s relationship with the European Union.

Speaking in Brussels to a meeting of the UK-EU Committee of the Regions Contact Group, Dr Garcia expressed the hope that an agreement would be arrived at soon.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Deputy Chief Minister updated the conference some five minutes away from the latest UK-EU negotiating round which had coincided with this meeting inBrussels. TheContact Group,which was established in 2020, is described as a forum for continuing dialogue and political partnership between the EU and UK local and regional authorities, after Brexit. It is a useful forum to discuss issues and share experiences of the impact of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

Dr Garcia stressed that the interests of Gibraltar required a different agreement to the one that the UK had negotiated for itself. He said that what was on the table was essentially a mobility deal to allow for the fluid movement of persons, with a number of add-ons including in relation to the movement of goods. He said that Gibraltar was one of the areas of unfinished business of Brexit, and that the Windsor Framework on Northern Ireland had created a positive background.

However, Dr Garcia also outlined contingency plans for no treaty and highlighted the serious consequences of a no negotiated outcome on both sides of the border. He said this was not in the interests of citizens or businesses and declared that Brexit could not be allowed to destroy an example of European cross border cooperation.

“But there are some lines we cannot cross”, he added.

The DeputyChief Minister took advantage of his time in Brussels to exchange views with diplomats and relevant Members of the European Parliament in order to provide an overview of the position of Gibraltar. He also arranged to meet separately with the UK Ambassador to the EU and the Gibraltar component of the negotiating team before returning on Thursday.





