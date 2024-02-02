Government Committed to Delivering New Catheterisation lab during 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2024 .

The Government says it recognises the need for timely intervention in heart-related issues and to address this it has committed to fulfilling its manifesto promise to establish a state-of-the-art catheterisation unit at St Bernard’s Hospital.

A statement continued: “The construction of the new catheterisation unit is part of the Government’s policy to repatriate services which are currently being offered elsewhere back to Gibraltar.

“The Government is advised that construction of the new lab is expected to commence in coming months with works expected to be completed during the course of this year.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez said: “Our commitment to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association on Cardiac Awareness Month extends beyond awareness. We are totally committed to establishing a new catheterisation unit at St Bernard's Hospital during the course of this year. My Ministry and the GHA will work closely with the Gibraltar Cardiac Association to ensure the success of this project. Heart related issues are extremely common and, at present, those requiring procedures such as stents are sent to our tertiary care providers outside Gibraltar. By constructing this new lab we will not only enhance the quality of care provided by the GHA, but we will avoid the need for patients having to travel outside of Gibraltar for lifesaving treatment."