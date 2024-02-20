Minister Feetham Visits Tax Office To Welcome New Recruits

Minister Nigel Feetham visited the Tax Office, one of the Ministries for which he is responsible, to warmly welcome the new AA and GDC grade 1 entrants recently recruited to the Tax Office.

Minister Feetham took the time to engage with each new recruit, discussing their unique career journeys and ensuring they felt supported in their new roles.

In his remarks, Minister Feetham emphasised the vital role these recruits play in serving the community's financial well-being through their work. He expressed his delight in seeing numerous young individuals aspiring to join the Tax Office, highlighting the government's commitment to investing in the development of talent within the tax authority. Minister Feetham was accompanied by the Commissioner of Income Tax John Lester and members of the senior team.





