Her Worship Hosts GHA Blood Donors

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception in honour of the GHA Blood Donors.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

In her speech Her Worship expressed gratitude on behalf of everyone for the sterling work that they do. By the exceptional service they provide and enabling opportunities of a life-saving service in Gibraltar.

HerWorship mentioned that we can be justly proud and thankful for the chance this blood donation service offers. This is naturally only possible thanks to those caring members of the public who give of their time, and their blood - never better said - for the benefit of the whole of our community.

The guestlist was composed of the Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the GHA Director GeneralKevin McGee, Director of Nursing and members of the community who offer their services to the Blood Donation department.

Her Worship then invited Minister Arias-Vasquez and the Director General to say a few words.

Members of the public can register as blood donors by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 20072266 ext. 2252 between 8am and 4pm Monday - Friday to speak to a Senior Donor Carer.