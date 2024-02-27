Treaty Meetings In London This Week

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2024 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for London tomorrow for a series of meetings with the UK Government.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez.

The discussions will centre on the negotiations for a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union to govern the future relationship of Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Friday.





