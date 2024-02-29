Minister Congratulates Artist Monica Popham For Sky Arts Win

Written by YGTV Team on 29 February 2024 .

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos has congratulated artist Monica Popham for winning the top prize in the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the year competition.

A statement from the Government follows below:



The Minister said he has closely followed the series and is extremely pleased for Monica whose talent has been recognised on the Rock over the last few years. Her mural at the GAMPA premises is just one of the examples of her interaction with community projects and her unique style. The artist has also been recognised with top prizes in numerous local exhibitions with her work also forming part of international exchanges. This new success will no doubt propel Monica’s artistic career, with the £10,000 commission prize for the Science Museum an exciting opportunity.

The series has highlighted the artist’s ability with light and contrast something she has always focused on and worked with.

Minister Santos said: “I have always personally really enjoyed Monica’s art. To have her work recognised with such an important accolade, especially outside of Gibraltar, is testament to her hard work and talent. This recognition is an important milestone in her career, and I wish her every success for the future”.