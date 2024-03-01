  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

RG Captain Thomas Completes Successful Deployment To Bosnia

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) have announced the return of Captain (Capt) Rhodri Thomas following his distinguished deployment to Bosnia as part of NATO HQ.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Serving in the critical role of SO2 Disinformation in an acting capacity as a Major from April  2023 to February 2024, Capt Thomas exhibited exceptional leadership, dedication, and  strategic acumen in fulfilling his responsibilities.  

His contributions within the realm of disinformation were instrumental in supporting NATO's  mission and fostering peace and stability in the region.  

Capt Thomas's return to the RG signifies an important milestone for the entire unit. His  extensive experience, gained through the rigours of this challenging deployment, will  undoubtedly enrich the Regiment's capabilities, and positively impact all those under his  command.  

Commanding Officer of the RG, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Matt Moore, expressed profound  pride and gratitude for Capt Thomas' exemplary service during his deployment.  

Lt Col Moore emphasised Capt Thomas' unwavering professionalism, commitment, and the  palpable positive influence he wielded within NATO HQ.  

Capt Rhodri Thomas's successful return stands as a testament to the RG’s unwavering  dedication to excellence and the indispensable contributions of its personnel.  



