International Women’s Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2024 .

Below follows the Government International Women’s Day statement:

Today is International Women’s Day. This day is marked by the United Nations and celebrated by many countries across the world. The aim of this day is to raise the profile of issues affecting women and to advance women’s rights in order to achieve gender equality.

Equal rights and equitable opportunities for women is a moral imperative and, ultimately, and a pre requisite for prosperous economies and a healthy planet.

Minister Santos, said: “International Women’s Day is a key opportunity to measure how far we have come with regards to gender equality and it is also an opportunity to assess what remains to be done. As Minister for Equality, I remain firmly committed to the task of promoting and ensuring equal rights and this is the guiding mission of my team at the Ministry of Equality throughout the year. Numerous events marking International Women’s Day have been held in Gibraltar this week and it is encouraging to see how many people are invested in this cause too. I would like to thank the Gibraltar Garrison Library and the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts for working with the Ministry of Equality on collaborative events this week.”





