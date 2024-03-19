University of Gibraltar Awarded AAT Small Training Provider of the Year Award

On Thursday 14th March, the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) hosted the Training Provider Awards 2024 Ceremony at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham.

As the leading professional body for accounting technicians worldwide, AAT oversees the accreditation of 580 training providers globally, making this event a significant occasion in this field. The ceremony commemorates outstanding training providers, tutors, and students who exemplify excellence in their respective roles.

Among the finalists, the University of Gibraltar was awarded the Small Training Provider of the Year award within the UK category. This recognition reaffirms the University's steadfast dedication to delivering unparalleled education and support to its accounting students and highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence in education. This achievement also solidifies the University's position as a leader in the field.

Nadine Collado, Director of Professional Development & Continuing Education, attended the award ceremony and remarked:

"We are thrilled to have been given this award, it was our first year to be nominated and we won. This award serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our entire community, encompassing our devoted team and students. We are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence bestowed upon the University of Gibraltar. Our commitment remains unwavering in fostering an enriching and supportive learning environment, one that empowers our students to not only excel in their studies but also realise their professional aspirations."