Care Agency Receives New Bus For St Bernadette’s Resource Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2024 .

The Care Agency have announce the acquisition of a brand new, fully adaptable and accessible bus, aimed at significantly improving transport for Learning Disability Services at St Bernadette’s Resource Centre.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The new bus is designed with accessibility in mind and ensures that individuals with varying mobility, health and behavioural needs can comfortably and safely access transportation that aligns with HMGOG’s commitment to inclusivity and provides equitable services to all individuals.

The enhanced features of the new bus will not only benefit existing users but also allow the day centre to expand its transportation services, reaching more individuals and families who require assistance in commuting to and from the centre and in accessing other areas of our community.

St Bernadette’s is a day centre supporting adults with learning disabilities dedicated to providing exceptional care and support through occupational and other therapies and strive to promote inclusivity, accessibility, and well-being through their person-centred programmes and initiatives.

Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art bus to our transportation fleet. This investment demonstrates our dedication to improving the quality of life for our service users by offering reliable and accessible transport options.”

The Minster for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma-Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am delighted that the Care Agency has finally received its fully adaptable bus tailored specifically for St Bernadette’s Resource Centre. This will, undoubtedly, enhance the experience of all service users and would like to thank Carlos Banderas and his team at the Care Agency for their assistance in procuring this new bus for St Bernadette’s.”