Kitchen Studios Announces Programme Of Events Over May To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2024 .

Kitchen Studios are celebrating their 10th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the art group have announced a month-long programme of diverse events starting tonight, May 3rd.

A spokesperson for Kitchen Studios said:

"Kicking off the festivities is another session of the monthly, ever-popular 'Drink and Draw', where participants can enjoy a drink while expressing their artistic flair in a relaxed environment.

"This will be followed by a variety of activities throughout the month which will culminate in an exhibition of collected works.

"In the interest of inclusivity the events are not only varied, but apt for members of the public of all skill sets and ages, putting the focus on expression of creativity."

For a full programme of events, and more information on how to book slots please visit www.gibkitchen.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.