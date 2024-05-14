New tourist product launched: “Gibraltar the alternative tour”

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2024 .

The Ministry for the Environment and the Ministry for Tourism have worked together to set up and launch a new tourist product: “Gibraltar the alternative tour”

The aim behind this is to diversify products and offer alternatives to return visitors as well as the possibility of increasing the length of the visitors’ stay.

The alternative tour starts at the 100 Ton Gun, followed by Parson’s Lodge, Europa Point Lighthouse (with a visit to Nun’s Well if requested). This will be followed by a visit to the Gorham’s Cave Complex, the Alameda Botanical Gardens and finally the Gibraltar National Museum. Tour operators were briefed yesterday on the new tour.

The Minister for Environment, John Cortes, said: “This new initiative will not only increase revenue but will also serve to decongest the nature reserve. The intention is to continue to diversify the product and introduce further tour options in coming years, especially showcasing our natural landscapes through these impressive locations”.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This initiative is a great step forward with great work taking place across both Ministries. The tour can be purchased on the nature reserve website as well as through local tour operators and marketed internationally through the Gibraltar Tourist Board”.