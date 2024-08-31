Gibraltar Fair 23rd – 31st August 2024

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) is pleased to announce that the annual Gibraltar Fair will take place at the Admiral Rooke Site, Queensway, from Friday 23rd to Saturday 31st August 2024.

The fair will once again provide a wide range of attractions and activities to entertain visitors of all ages. The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the site will commence shortly. Gibraltar Cultural Services is assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth-running of the event.



