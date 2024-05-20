Childline’s Children’s Fun Dog Show Fundraiser Leaves a Lasting Paw Print

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2024 .

Children in Gibraltar gathered with their furry companions recently at Childline’s Children’s Fun Dog Show Fundraiser. The event was filled with wagging tails, laughter, treats and paw-some moments.Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds proudly showed their tricks in various categories and also competed for fun awards like waggiest tail, most like owner. Each pooch showcased their unique personality and charm, capturing the hearts of both judges and participants alike.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the bond between children and their four-legged pals. As young handlers led their furry pals through the different activities and teaching them new tricks, children’s faces lit up with pride and enthusiasm. This event showcased the special connection between children and dogs.

"We were thrilled to see the community come together to celebrate the unconditional love and joy that dogs bring to our lives," said Caroline Carter, CEO of Childline Gibraltar. "The Children’s Fun Dog Show provided a platform for families to bond, children to learn leadership, and dogs to bask in the attention."

The inspiration behind this event came directly from children’s feedback during ‘Resilient Minds’ sessions that the Childline community team deliver in schools. We found that after asking children who they would turn to for comfort, a surprisingly large number of them would mention their pets. Charlotte Petersen recalls “I have had dogs all my life, so I could really relate to what the children said. That was exactly how I felt when I was a young child. This, coupled with my love for dogs and my background in dog training, involvement in kennel clubs, etc..., sparked the idea of doing something which combined a children's fun day with their dogs/pets”.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where every participant received a certificate of participation and special prizes were awarded to the winners of each category. However, the real prize was the memories made and friendships forged leaving a lasting paw print on the hearts of all who attended.