SNAG Reminds Government Of Upcoming Official Bathing Season

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2024 .

Below follows a statement from SNAG regarding the summer season:

SNAG would like to remind HMGoG that the official bathing season commences on the 21st June 2024. In order to allow everyone to enjoy our beaches, from day one, we would recommend, and expect, that all equipment available for persons with Supported Needs/Disabilities are thoroughly checked, cleaned and made ready for the upcoming season. This would include chairs, hoists, beach access mats and any other equipment that is available.

Unfortunately, some of the equipment, in some of the beaches, in previous years, have not been ready for use at the beginning of the season creating problems for users.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform the general public that the beach access mats (aka blue mats) are essential for persons with supported needs to enjoy a day at the beach. We urge beach goers that do not require assistance to keep the area close to the blue mats free so that users that require assistance can make full use of the facilities available and enjoy a stress free day at the beach.

Additionally for next year, it would also be great if these facilities were available in at least one beach so those with SEND can enjoy a beach like everyone else does before the official summer season commences.