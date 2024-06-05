National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition. The competitive exhibition will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 28th August to Friday 6th September 2024.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The competition is being produced in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society and is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as on 28th August 2024). The theme is ‘Our Gibraltar’ and participants may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category.

The Prizes are as follows:

The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner £1,500*

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures

1st Prize - £750

2nd Prize - £250

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work 1st Prize - £750

2nd Prize - £250

*The Overall Winner entry will become property of the Ministry of Culture. Entry Forms can be obtained from:

www.culture.gi/forms

John Mackintosh Hall Reception

The Fine Arts Gallery

GEMA Gallery

Mario Finlayson National Gallery

All works must be handed in between Monday 19th and Wednesday 21st August at the Fine Arts Gallery from 9am to 4pm.