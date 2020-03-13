GDA Postpones Gibraltar Open Darts Tournament

The Gibraltar Darts Association has announced they will be postponing the Gibraltar Open Darts Tournament originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 21st March due to COVID-19 virus.

A statement from the Gibraltar Darts Association follows below:

In line with expert advice received & following a meeting called by the GSLA we have been required to postpone the Gibraltar Open Darts Tournament scheduled for Sat 21 March 2020.

In accordance with GHA stipulations over large public gatherings and travel restrictions related to the Covid19 Virus we are told this was the only responsible and sensible course.

We apologise to those who had already registered to participate, they will receive a refund of their entry fee over the coming days.

We do not know if we will be able to reschedule it for later this year.

We thank all our supporters for your understanding.