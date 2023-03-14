Sports Awards Nominees 2022

Written on 14 March 2023 .

GBC has announced the nominees for this year's edition of the GBC Sports Awards to be held at Central Hall at 9pm on Tuesday 21st of March.

A statement from GBC follows below:

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on GBC Television, and celebrates sporting excellence and achievement throughout 2022.

Following on from last year’s rebrand the Public are being invited to vote for the main award, the Sports Person of the Year, and public submissions were also received for the Unsung hero Award.

As in other years, a special Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented. The recipient of this award will be decided exclusively by the panel and be revealed as part of the awards ceremony.

All the other Awards will be selected by the GBC Sports team; John Shephard, James Culatto, Robin Sheppard-Capurro, Jose Mari Ruiz & Melanie Chipolina Guiliano.

In respect to the Sports Person of the Year award the public are invited to vote for their preferred nominees via designated premium line telephone numbers kindly issued by Gibtelecom.

The full list of nominees, including their achievements and corresponding premium line numbers, can be found in Attachment 2 of this email. These were announced at lunchtime on the Gibraltar Today Programme and shall feature in depth tonight on the Sports Locker at 8pm. Voting lines are open and will remain open until midnight on Sunday 19th March. Calls will cost 50 pence each, with all proceeds being donated to the GBC Open Day fund. Mobile surcharges apply.

A spokesperson for the GBC Sports Awards said: 'It’s an exciting time of year for us as we prepare for the Sports Awards. It’s one of our biggest events, which has grown into a highlight not just in our calendar but for those in the sporting community.

It’s important to celebrate sport and shine a light upon the triumphs, efforts and achievements. GBC would like to congratulate all the nominees on being shortlisted, and hope the public will continue to vote in large numbers as they always have".







Ivan Flores

Ivan proved himself to be a cut above the competition on the Rock, with a dominant win in the Gibraltar closed Squash Championship. In August he showed the rest of the world just what he’s capable of, becoming world champion in the 40+ category.

(To vote for Ivan, call 8951)

Naoufal El-Andaloussi

2022 may just have been the best year of Naoufal’s already impressive futsal career with a quadruple for a dominant Europa FC. Naoufal was also pivotal in Gibraltar’s first official FIFA victory ever on the international stage, scoring twice against San Marino to top off an exceptional year for both club and country.

(To vote for Naoufal, call 8952)

Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor

Ethaniel had another success-laden year in 2022, this time winning and individual bronze for the British Army at the UK Inter-corps Judo Championships. And there was more international success later in the year, with Ethaniel becoming the first ever Gibraltarian selected for the UK Armed Forces team.

(To vote for Ethaniel, call 8953)

Jack Prior

Jack has continued to shine in the world of rowing, repeating multiple wins at BUCS and the Henley Regatta for the Oxford Brookes team, and following on from his win on the European stage in 2021, last year Jack stepped up and won the Under 23 World Championships with Team GB.

(To vote for Jack, call 8954)

Olivia Lett

Olivia went from strength to strength last year, and earned a first place finish in the La Linea City Race and a yellow jersey in stage one of Vuelta a Carboneras. She also became the first and only female to complete the Commonwealth Games road race.

(To vote for Olivia, call 8955)

Mark Lett

Mark has established himself as a serious competitor in the region’s cycling scene, with podium finishes and a yellow jersey in the first stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a Carboneras. At the Commonwealth Games he finished in the top half of the pack at the time trials and became the first and only local male to complete the road race.

(To vote for Mark, call 8956)





