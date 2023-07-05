RC44 Team Peninsula Racing Second In The 44 Cup

Written on 05 July 2023 .

Last weekend saw the 2nd event of the 44Cup season sailed in Marstrand, Sweden.

A statement from Peninsula follows below:

Last weekend saw the 2nd event of the 44Cup season sailed in Marstrand, Sweden.

The challenging conditions plus the addition of some very talented and the recent addition of some high-profile crew members was the perfect opportunity for the ex-world champions, and local Gibraltar team, Peninsula Racing helmed by John A. Bassadone to show their class and be in the mix of potential winners.

The 44 Cup is one of the most exciting sailing series in the international yacht racing scene. The defining spirit of the 44Cup brings together the worlds of sailing and business, allowing amateur owner drivers to race high performance one-design yachts against some of the world’s best sailors, competing in some of the most beautiful and diverse sailing venues in the world. The boats were co-designed by five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts with naval architect Andrej Justin, and they are strictly identical in terms of construction, shape of hull, appendages and weight/weight distribution, as well as a 50-50 split between amateurs and professionals in each eight-person crew.

The Peninsula Team itself comprises some big names in the world of sailing. Local businessman John A. Bassadone, who is team owner and helmsman, has built a very strong and competitive team. Tactician, Vasco Vascotto, the 25-time World Champion who is back from duties with the Italian America’s Cup Team, and Jordi Calafat, 470 gold medallist and America’s Cup winner in main trim have helped boost the team’s credentials and increased their competitiveness even further this season. The addition of 22-year-old Julia Miñana, a former European Champion herself, to the team has also created a more dynamic element and brings a wealth of experience to an already capable team.

After a gruelling week of racing where the strong winds and difficult sea conditions led to the cancellation of several races, the fleet managed to complete 8 races with Peninsula Racing manging to be at their competitive best all week and finish the regatta as runners up to Monaco’s Charisma.

This runners up position in Sweden also put Peninsula in joint second place in the overall standings for the season so far and only 3 points off the overall lead held by Charisma.

John A. Bassadone, team owner & helmsman said: “The team have worked and trained tirelessly to become more and more competitive. We are now in a strong position to fight for the top spot in the 44Cup. Most importantly, we are enjoying sailing as a team and the new members are a welcome addition. Every race offers learnings which we will take onboard to ensure we keep our competitive edge and keep the momentum up into the next regatta.”

From the 18th – 22nd October the 44Cup will be coming to local waters. The series will be hosted by Alcaidesa Marina in the Bay of Gibraltar. Social events will take place in Gibraltar and La Linea to showcase the region and deliver the full experience for visitors and teams staying on both sides of the border.

“I am honoured to welcome the 44Cup to our home waters – the Bay of Gibraltar,” says Bassadone. “Having grown up here, I am proud to be able to showcase everything we have to offer from the hospitality to the sailing experience. The Gibraltarian and Andalucian way of life is uniquely ours.

“I am certain this leg of the Championship will produce some very exciting racing and nail-biting sailing. The backdrop of the Rock of Gibraltar and the Atlas Mountains in North Africa are known as the Pillars of Hercules and I am sure that this will be a fitting setting for the 44Cup Championship.”



