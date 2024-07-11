Gibraltar At WDF Europe Youth Cup

Gibraltar’s National Youth Darts squad will be heading to Riga, Latvia to participate in the WDF Europe Cup.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The team led by managers Nicolai Bado and Joseph Ward is comprised of Tarika Ward and Nya Fa on the girl’s side with Nico Bado, Ethan Pulham, Joey Andrades and Colin Torres representing the boy’s side.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon has sent his best wishes to the team.

“I have been informed that the squad has been drawn into a tough group against Italy, Scotland and Belgium. However, if recent performances are anything to go by I am sure this will not phase these young men and women and they will perform admirably. I wish them a safe trip and all the best for the events”