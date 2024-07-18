GMBA Organises International Friendship League To Promote Cultural Exchange Between Gibraltar And Morocco

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, in partnership with Nojoum Assadaka Football Association in Tangier, have announced the Second Edition of the International Friendship League.

A statement from GMBA follows below:

On the occasion of the Anniversary of the Throne Day, Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, in partnership with Nojoum Assadaka Football Association in Tangier, proudly announces the Second Edition of the “International Friendship League”.

Details:

Age Group: 2010/2011 - 2012/2013

Date: Saturday, August 3rd

Time: Starting at 4 PM

Venue: Ajax Tangier Sports Club Stadium, Tangier

The " International Friendship League" Football Tournament is not just a one-time event but a trial for a larger, more extensive competition in the future. We plan to bring in more teams and extend the schedule over several days, incorporating additional sports beyond football. Our intention is to revive the spirit of the Strait Games, fostering unity and cultural exchange through sports.

This initiative is crucial in linking Gibraltar to Morocco. This event provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, promote cultural exchange, and build lasting friendships. Furthermore, it serves as a testament to our commitment to strengthening the relationship between our two regions, fostering mutual understanding, and creating opportunities for collaboration in various fields, including sports, culture, and education.

This event will feature the participation of the most prestigious football teams from Tangier, Gibraltar, and Spain. To celebrate this joyful occasion and promote a culture of recognition, several distinguished sports figures will be honoured.

The event is sponsored by MH Bland and the Strait of Gibraltar Association.

Everyone is invited to join us for an exciting day of football and celebration.





