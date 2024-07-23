GSLA Sports Train Family Fun Nights

Written on 23 July 2024 .

Last Wednesday saw the start of the Sports Train Family Fun Evenings, a night for all of the family to come along and enjoy playing sport and recreational activities.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Activities include climbing on the Bayside Sports Complex (BSC) climbing wall, canoeing and paddle boarding with the Gibraltar Canoe Association, Wheelchair Basketball in partnership with the Gibraltar Parasports Associations and the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Ten Pin Bowling with the Gibraltar Ten Pin Bowling Association, Table Tennis with the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association, Badminton, Soft Tennis, Basketball shooting games, giant board games and Jenga to name but a few of the activities on offer with Sports Train.

‘In today’s busy world we sometimes struggle to find enough time to play and laugh with our youngsters’, please come along and join in the fun.

Every Wednesday until the 21st August, 8pm to 10pm, registration in the Bayside Sports Complex (BSC), Multi Use Games Area (MUGA).

Don’t forget Sports Train Monday to Friday 9.30am to 12.30am with drops offs from 9am at BSC and Lathbury Sports Complex (LSC) for all abilities.

A working partnership with PossAbiliites is available to support children and young people who may need a little extra support to join in sports and recreational activities. Check the timetable to see where your child’s age group is based on the GSLA Website www.gsla.gi Page 14. Or contact the Sports Development, Inclusion and Training Unit on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Activities coming up over the next two weeks that are organised in addition to Sports Train and Stay and Play.

Gymnastics Summer Camp at Europa Sports Complex (ESC)

Table Tennis Summer Camp at BSC.

Photography Workshops at Vault 29, Wellington Front.

E-Sport Summer Camp at ESC.

Brazilian Jui-Jitsu at BSC.

Walks through History.

Happy Crafting Workshops.

Sailing Summer Schools.

Tennis Coaching

Full details of all activities on offer throughout the summer are contained on the GSLA Website www.gsla.gi or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.