Update on Travel Visas for Those Intending to Travel to India

Written by YGTV Team on 09 January 2020 .

Holders of Gibraltar issued passports who intend to apply for a visa to visit India should not use the e-visa system.

Officials from Gibraltar House in London continue to work with the India House and with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to seek ways in which India’s e-visa system can be made available to applicants with Gibraltar passports.

However, for the immediate future, the previous visa application system should continue to be used: Gibraltar passport-holders should not apply for e-visas.

The full instructions from India House are attached below:

VISA INFORMATION FOR GIBRALTAR CITIZENS INTENDING TO APPLY FOR VISA TO INDIA

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TOURIST VISA

Biometric enrolment is mandatory for issue of 5 years Tourist visa, hence postal application should be made for one year only.

Ø Passport valid for a minimum of 180 days with at least two blank pages. Ø Correct visa fee.

VISA FEES CHART (FOR UNITED KINGDOM PASSPORT HOLDERS)

VALIDITY TYPE OF ENTRY FEES GBP (£) VFS SERVICE CHARGE (£) ADDITIONAL CHARGES TOTAL(£) ADDITIONAL COMMENT

Up to 01 Year Single 113 11.57 0 124.57 Maximum stay of 180 days per visit

Ø Two recent 50 mm * 50 mm size photographs. Please check the Photo Specification.

Ø Duly filled online https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/ and Declaration< https://www.vfsglobal.com/india/uk/pdf/Declaration1_24081 5.pdf> with signatures.(Printed and duly signed)

Postal Applications is done only at the Hounslow Centre of the VFS Global:

Applications by Mail (Visa Only): Applicants wish to send the application by post must select “UK- London” as Mission in the dropdown along with Nationality as United Kingdom (British Citizen), while filling the application form online for Visa.

The following list of documents should be sent to the address below for a quick turnaround of visa.

1. Duly filled visa application form, printed and signed with 50mm X 50mm sized photograph stuck on the right hand corner of the form

2. Passport valid for minimum six months with at least two blank pages

3. Visa fees is to be paid by Postal Order (payable to VF Services UK Ltd) or fees can be paid online whilst filling the application form and a copy of the payment receipt can be attached with the application form.

VFS doesn’t accept any other modes of payment viz: personal/company cheques, demand/banker’s draft or credit cards

4. Self addressed Royal Mail envelope with tracking number so that the passport can be returned without any hassle to the applicant. Postal application takes around ten working days for the whole process, so it is advised to give sufficient time before finalising the travel dates.

LONDON - HOUNSLOW

Indian Visa and Consular Application Centre The Vista Centre First Floor – Part A Block 50 Salisbury Road Hounslow TW4 6JQ

IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE NOTED:

1. Do NOT apply for an e-visa.

2. Do NOT use third party websites or agents to apply for a visa on your behalf.

3. Make a Regular / Paper application on the official Government of India visa website: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/

4. On this webpage select the option in the bottom left hand corner: Regular / Paper application

5. You can then fill in the details on the website, make the payment online, and print out your application and courier or post it to the visa office in Hounslow, London.

6. The VFS Hounslow Office will return the passport with visa to by courier on the address provided within ten - fifteen working days.

www.hcilondon.gov.in / www.indianvisaonline.gov.in