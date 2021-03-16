Gibraltar Methodist Church Thanks Little Bay For Supporting 'The Open Arms'

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Methodist Church has expressed their gratitude to the management and staff of the Little Bay Indian Restaurant for their generous support of ‘The Open Arms’.

A statement from the Gibraltar Methodist Church follows below:

Little Bay has supplied food for lunches on Sundays for the needy since February 2017.

During the Covid-19 upheaval Little Bay has supplied food for the entire period, apart from four Sundays when they were forced to close because staff tested positive. The Open Arms has been able to remain open to provide take away meals every Sunday during the crisis.





