Man Remanded In Prison

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2023 .

A local man was remanded in HM Prison Windmill Hill this afternoon after pleading guilty to several offences.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At the Magistrates’ Court, Jesse Mor, 23, of the Moorish Castle Estate, pleaded guilty to four counts of Threats to Kill, Possession of a Class B Drug (cannabis), Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (pepper spray) and Possession of Radio Communications Apparatus Intended for use without a Licence.

He pleaded not guilty to Controlling or Coercive Behaviour in an Intimate or Family Relationship, three counts of Common Assault, one count of Stalking Involving Fear of Violence or Serious Alarm or Distress, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, and Disclosing/Threatening to Disclose Private Sexual Photographs and Films with Intent to Cause Distress.

He was arrested last Monday (18 September) evening by RGP Response Team officers, following a report from an ex-partner that he had allegedly threatened to kill her and threatened her and others close to her with violence, and, had been harassing her.

He was charged for court at New Mole House Police Station late last night (Wednesday 20 Sep). He will return to the Magistrates’ Court next Thursday (28 Sep) at 10am.





