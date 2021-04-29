Drama Festival Details Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the 2021 Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place from Monday 17th to Friday 21st May. All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall. A total of 12 plays will be presented as follows:

Monday 17th May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Chatroom’ a drama by Enda Walsh (15 +)



- GAMPA Juniors presents: ‘Can I Count On Your Vote?’ a comedy by Hannah Mifsud (U)



- Santos Productions presents: ‘Four Minutes, Twelve Seconds’ a drama by James Fritz (15+)



Tuesday 18th May 2021 – 7.00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

- GAMPA Teens presents: ‘’Girls Like That’ a teen drama by Evan Placey (PG)



- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 1’ a children’s

fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG)



- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 2’ a children’s fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG)



Wednesday 19th May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

- GAMPA Seniors presents ‘DNA’ a drama/thriller by Dennis Kelly (PG)

- The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘The Exam’ a comedy by Andy Hamilton (U)



- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘I Ate All The Bourbon Creams’ a dark comedy by Julian Felice (PG)



Thursday 20th May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Ten Minutes’ a Tragicomedy by Julian Felice(15+)



- The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Peep’ a black comedy by Jodi Gray (15+)

- Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Fade to Light’ a drama by Julian Felice

Friday 21st May 2021 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

GALA NIGHT – The Finals Night will include the top two or three plays and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Thursday 29th April 2021.

Tickets are priced as follows:

- Each Performance Session – £6.00



- Gala Night – £12.00



- Season Ticket - £ 25.00



- Student Season Ticket - £20



Over 16’s require a minimum of a first dose vaccine more than 14 days ago (vaccination cards need to be shown at the door), OR had Covid-19 180 days ago, OR had a same day negative lateral flow test.



For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

