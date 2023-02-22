Miss Teen Gibraltar At The Miss Teen Universe 2023 Pageant In Madrid

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

Miss Teen Gibraltar Charlize Buhagiar has arrived in Madrid where she will be representing Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe 2023 Pageant.

Charlize will be competing in different preliminary rounds throughout the week and the Grand Final is on Tuesday 28th February.



Charlize said: “I’m so excited to represent Gibraltar in the biggest pageant for teens in the universe. I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to live an experience of a lifetime and to meet all the beautiful girls from all around the world! Please follow my Instagram @missteengibraltarofficial and follow my journey!”