Government Spends £49,000 on Fireworks Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GSD says the Government’s “spending priorities are simply not in line with its financial position”.  

A statement from the GSD follows below:

In answers to Parliamentary questions it was disclosed that Government spent £49,279 on the fireworks for  National Day 2021 as it increased borrowing by £50 million on 1 July 2021. The Government’s spending  priorities are simply not in line with its financial position.  

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance stated the following:  

“The total gross direct debt of the Government increased by £50 million to £747.7 million on 1 July 2021 its  highest level on record. Despite the continued borrowing and the projected losses of £1 million a week the  Government still sees it fit to spend £49,279 on a lavish fireworks display. As much as we all enjoy a good  fireworks display the point is that we are in a very bad financial position and for the time being the prudent  thing is to find savings and not literally burn money when the current hole in public finances is this big and  the mantra is ‘there is no money’.  

This is not just a question of a fireworks display – it is much more fundamental than that in that it shows that  Mr Picardo is intent on throwing caution to the wind in an effort to sustain his and his Government’s fast  dwindling popularity.  

I have to ask Sir Joe Bossano in his capacity as Minister for Financial Stability what exactly is he doing to  identify simple cost savings and eliminating unnecessary expenditure when he is a member of a government  which does not bat an eyelid if it has to burn £49,279 on fireworks?  

This Government is spending borrowed money as if there was no tomorrow and it needs a reality check.  Ultimately it is the taxpayer that will pay for this Government’s financial recklessness.”  

 



share with Whatsapp