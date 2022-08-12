Together Gibraltar Requests Further Clarification Regarding Mount Alvernia Plans

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2022 .

Together Gibraltar says it notes and welcomes the Government's prompt reply to the party's enquiries about plans to sell and relocate Mount Alvernia.

TG would like Government to confirm that it has no plans to relocate Mount Alvernia residents to the Rooke complex or any other location in Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for the Government said: "The Government has already confirmed that it does not have and has not tabled or considered any plans for the sale of Mount Alvernia and should any sale of Government land occur, it would be in the normal manner by public tender or expressions of interest which would be public and transparent. Similarly, there are no plans to lease the premises either. This is another summer rumour designed to create unnecessary concern. Government continues to explore all avenues to improve and enhance its services and these include those at Mount Alvernia and elsewhere. Government has invested heavily in improving its facilities and services and to this end is constructing further care homes to house our senior citizens at Rooke, where works have already commenced. It is expected that residents of Mount Alvernia will be offered the opportunity to move to the new home at Rooke, but these specific arrangements are yet to be announced, and will be at the appropriate time."