GSD Conducting District Wednesdays Outreach – Varyl Begg Estate Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2023 .

The GSD have announced the launch of their District Wednesdays programme which will cover all parts of Gibraltar over the next weeks and months.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Keith Azopardi has been conducting outreach visits to estates, districts and associations since he was elected as GSD leader in 2017. Visits have also been undertaken by Elliott Phillips and Edwin Reyes when they have held the shadow housing portfolio and by Damon Bossino since 2021.

The GSD will now be continuing with its outreach programme in a more structured way as from this week. We will be in Varyl Begg Estate this Wednesday 12 April as from 6pm so that anyone who wants to talk to us about their concerns or issues can do so directly. Next week on Wednesday 19 April we will be in Moorish Castle Estate and the Upper Town.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said: “This programme will build on the outreach work we have been doing for some years now. It provides a direct opportunity for people to show us first hand if there are specific issues that affect them in their residential districts. We very much look forward to continuing this work.”

Shadow Housing Minister, Damon Bossino,said: "reaching out and making yourself available to citizens is fundamental to being a politician as it provides people the opportunity to raise issues of concern in their areas and beyond and informs us better so we can understand issues. While we are generally available as MPs to meet with anyone who has concerns we think it is important also to be out there at residents' homes. At the end of the day, we are all in this together."





