Heritage Sites In State Of Disrepair Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2023 .

A statement from the GSD on Parsons Lodge follows below:

The recent online post by a local removal company advertising the removal of rubbish from Parsons Lodge confirms the GSD’s concerns about the state of that and other heritage sites which it has raised on many occasions previously.

This particular location, which has tremendous historical and touristic potential has been allowed to go down a spiral of disuse and disrepair. Regrettably, such an observation applies to other sites such as the Moorish Castle.

This situation is an indictment on the management from both a heritage and touristic perspective of very valuable sites which is made all the more acute and painful when it is considered that the taxpayer pays in excess of a million pounds a year for the running of these sites to a local company.

“In office the GSD would ensure the effective delivery of contractual commitments and generally take steps to better showcase our heritage and tourist assets in a sensitive but economically beneficial way.” said Damon Bossino





