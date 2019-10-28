Ivanna Picardo Receives Imperial Service Medal

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2019 .

Earlier this month the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis hosted an Investiture ceremony at the Convent to present five honours to local residents. Mrs Ivanna Picardo, a former MOD employee, was presented with the Imperial Service Medal (ISM) for services to the Ministry of Defence.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Mrs Picardo joined the MOD on 24 April 1984 as a casual clerical assistant in the Public Accounts section of the Royal Gibraltar Airforce. In 1985 she moved on promotion to the Property Services Agency where she remained until its closure in 1992. Mrs Picardo then undertook a variety of appointments, these included working in the Families Housing Service, Cash Office, Pay and Pensions Section and Command Commercial Business Cell.

Before her retirement Mrs Picardo returned to the Cash Office to work. Her main responsibility was to provide a reliable and professional counter service which she performed to a very high standard. She was always very passionate about her work and was very professional when dealing with the many customers that visited the counter daily. Mrs Picardo’s role carried much responsibility, dealing with large amounts of cash; she consistently demonstrated that she was very reliable and dependable, and her accounting was always spot on.

In September 2017, Mrs Picado retired from the MOD. After completing 33 years and 5 months of unblemished service with the MOD in Gibraltar Mrs Picardo is a worthy recipient of the ISM.

Mrs Picardo is remembered for her professionalism, friendly nature, her ability to rise to any given challenge and her willingness to work above and beyond what was expected. Although it has been some time since she left MOD her friends and colleagues would like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on her award and wish her well in her retirement. Well done.