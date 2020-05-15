Gibraltar Restates Travel Restrictions

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2020 .

Travel to Gibraltar continues to be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, and in order to mitigate the risk of infection, travel to Gibraltar by land, sea and air is restricted.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Restrictions for those travelling by air into Gibraltar have been invoked and, unless passengers comply with the requirements and fall within the exemptions specified below, they will be refused entry into Gibraltar.

Only the following passengers will be permitted to disembark :

Individuals who are registered Gibraltarians, either by birth or naturalisation; Individuals with residence in Gibraltar, upon demonstrating satisfactory proof of residence; Sea farer on transit to a vessel which is berthed at Gibraltar and has immigration pre

clearance letter issued by the Borders and Coastguards Agency;

Spanish nationals who are in transit to Spain; Individuals travelling to Gibraltar on transit to Spain and who hold lawful residence in Spain,

upon demonstrating satisfactory proof of residence;

People who are carrying out a work activity in Gibraltar or who are taking up employment in

Gibraltar and who provide proof on arrival;

Military personnel who have been issued with Travel Orders; Individuals who hold an electronic letter issued by the Borders and Coastguard Agency

granting that individual permission to enter Gibraltar.





