Platinum Jubilee To Be Marked With Extra Bank Holiday In 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2020 .

The Government has announced the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be marked with an extra bank holiday in 2022. The May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2nd June 2022, with an additional bank holiday on Friday 3rd June 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar will mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an extra bank holiday, making a four-day bank holiday weekend.

In 2022, the May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June, with an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June to mark Her Majesty's 70th year as monarch. The four-day weekend is in alignment with that of the United Kingdom, where special events to mark the occasion are also being planned.

TheChief Minister,the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘This is the first time that any British Monarch will reach this historic milestone, and it is right that we mark the occasion in this way.’





