HMS Scott Returns To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2021 .

HMS Scott returns to HM Naval Base Gibraltar today for routine logistics support.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The largest ocean survey vessel in Western Europe, HMS SCOTT is the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy but the only vessel of her class. Since visiting Gibraltar last month SCOTT has been deployed in the North Atlantic, surveying the ocean and collecting data for the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO).

SCOTT is the only ship in the world capable of deep ocean survey, she often deploys alone to remote parts of the globe collecting enormous swathes of data, that sometimes during a deployment can measure up to the size of Austria. HMS SCOTT alone has gathered data for 3.7% of the world’s oceans during her lifetime.





