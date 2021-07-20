ERS Closed To Visitors

The Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services have, “with regret”, made the decision under Public Health advice to stop visits to residential homes. This is in order to safeguard residents against the current high incidence of positive cases in the community and the increase in COVID-19 related hospital admissions.

A statement continued: “This difficult decision has not been taken lightly and has been a collective decision by clinical professionals and Public Health advice to ensure that the measure is appropriate and proportionate to the current circumstances.

“The reinstatement of visits will be evaluated on a daily basis and held under constant review against the incidence of the positive cases in the community.

“The GHA and ERS would like to thank all our residents and their families for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘It is with a heavy heart that once again we have been advised to close our residential homes to visitors in order to protect the safety and wellbeing of our residents. This will be kept under constant review and visits will be resumed as soon as it is considered safe to do so.’