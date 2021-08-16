HMS Protector Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2021 .

HMNB Gibraltar offers a warm welcome to the Royal Navy’s only Ice Patrol Ship HMS Protector as she arrives alongside today for a programmed logistics visit.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Deployed for 330 days a year she has recently undergone a major refit and prepared for her first visit to the Antarctica since 2019, by sailing far into the Arctic in order to practice her ice crunching skills.

Affectionately cited as the RN’s “swiss army knife” HMS PROTECTOR and her crew are prepared for anything her home waters of Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere, decide to throw at her!





