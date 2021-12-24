Weather Advisory For Heavy Rain

Written by YGTV Team on 24 December 2021 .

The Government, together with MeteoGib, has published a Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain today and further Heavy Rain on Christmas Day.

The text reads as follows:

Outbreaks of heavy rain will continue through today, with a risk of thunder possible, but should turn more showery towards evening. However, showers are expected to turn heavier later in the night with further prolonged spells of heavy rain possible during Christmas Day. There is the chance that further accumulations could reach 25mm within a 6-hour period today and again tomorrow, but which are currently expected to remain below the Severe Weather Warning threshold (50mm+ in 6-hours).

Travel conditions will remain difficult with further heavy rain adding to the standing water already on the roads, with a risk of local flooding.

This warning will be kept under close review and will be updated if necessary.