Royal Gibraltar Regiment “Trains The Trainer” In Gambia

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2022 .

Eight members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment spent the run up to Christmas in The Gambia where they provided a ‘Train the Trainer’ package to 53 members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF).

Over the last 15 years, the RG have been returning to The Gambia to help train the GAF soldiers, but in recent years the emphasis has been on teaching the Gambian instructors how to deliver the training themselves. This method subsequently improves the quality and readiness of the soldiers and enhances GAF’s ability to support future missions as well as improving standards within their own units.

Training began by focussing on a refresher course in various subjects such as fieldcraft, physical training, the handling of captured persons and first aid training. The Gambian troops learned how to prepare lessons in order to teach as well as other skills, including the use of instructional aids. Later in the course, the students practised giving their own lessons using the techniques they had learned as well as concentrating on the planning and implementation stages of low-level military exercises.

When they were not training, the RG team spent their time refurbishing four buildings at the GAF Training School. They renovated three classrooms by tiling the floors, fitting new windows and doors and even added a new roof. The fourth building was the Training School’s Junior NCOs’ Mess which is named ‘The Royal Gibraltar JNCOs’ Mess’ in their honour. They were also invited onboard HMS Trent, whose home port is Gibraltar, and visited one of The Gambia’s World Heritage sites, Kunta Kinteh Island.

At the end of the course, the GAF Training School Commandant, Major Bah, presented certificates to the students and the RG Commanding Officer’s coin to the top student. The GAF Soldiers have since returned to their battalions ready for 600 new recruits to pass out of basic training.

Lt Milward, who was the Officer in Command during the training, said: “The three-week Short Term Training Team at the GAF Training School has allowed the RG to continue its longstanding commitment to developing the GAF. The students on the course have developed their understanding of delivering battle lessons and battle exercises, which will allow them to return to their units and deliver quality training.”