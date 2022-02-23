The Rock Retreat Announces Open Call For Local Creatives

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2022 .

The Rock Retreat, a non-profit supported residency for those who want to create books for children and young adults, has announced a local open call for the event this May. The residency's aim is to "draw together a group of creatives who engender an environment in which a range of diverse voices can be heard”. The Rock Retreat will be led by renowned authors, illustrators and editors and offers both paid and locally sponsored places. Final Submissions: 28th February 2022.

A statement from the Rock Retreat follows below:

We are delighted to announce our open call for The Rock Retreat, Gibraltar May 23rd to 27th 2022.

Final Submissions: 28th February 2022.

For more information on our funded places, facilitators and how to apply, click the link in our bio or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CALL OUT TO GIBRALTAR CREATIVES for The Rock Retreat this May in Gibraltar - a non-profit supported residency for those who want to create books for children and young adults, led by renowned authors, illustrators and editors!

“We want to meet a need in the children’s book industry and support wider representation from the work of its’ contributors. The aim of the residency is to draw together a group of creatives who engender an environment in which a range of diverse voices can be heard” - @the_rockretreat

This exciting opportunity to enhance your creative expression is available to both paying and full funded participants.

For the cost of attending The Rock Retreat for a Gibraltar resident please email us. There is a residential and non residential option.

Gibraltar Cultural Services and generous donors in Gibraltar are proud to be sponsoring fully funded places for Gibraltarian attendees. For a chance to win this opportunity, please send a bio and samples of your work as outlined below, along with a statement about why you feel you are eligible for the funded support to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

WRITERS

If you want to explore the written word while taking part in this residency and use the time to explore new ways of expression, we would love to see some work from you that you have enjoyed creating. It can be poetry, it can be an extract from a longer novel (2000 words is perfect!), it can be a short story or it can be a picture book text. We want to hear your voice and get a sense of your style.

*Please send your work as a word document attached to your email submission*

ARTISTS

If you want to explore images during the week and use the time to explore story-telling through art we would love to see four or five pieces of work you have made that you feel represent you best. They can be anything from a linocut to a portrait in oils, a pen and ink drawing to computer-generated art, ideas for a graphic novel and examples of animation. We want to see how you use art to express your ideas and from that get a sense of your style.

*Please send us your work as a pdf or jpeg attached to your email submission*